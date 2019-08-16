Descartes Systems Grp (DSGX) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Boosted Holding; Robecosam Ag Has Cut Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $708,500

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Grp (DSGX) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 13,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 452,669 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, up from 439,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Descartes Systems Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 98,060 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 56,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 62,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 2.97M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 6,930 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 35,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.71 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 8,194 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,790 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 16,989 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt owns 88,954 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Barton Investment Management holds 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4,025 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.04% stake. Sandhill Partners Limited Co has 7,062 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Legacy Private has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,461 shares. Beutel Goodman Limited has invested 1.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boltwood owns 21,644 shares. Asset Management holds 203,073 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 12,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Limited Company holds 13,815 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technolgies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9,538 shares to 115,087 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 141,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,674 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Helps Nippon Cargo Airlines Comply with New Mandatory Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) Program – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Descartes Completes Acquisition Of Management Systems Resources – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Descartes Systems (DSGX) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “aircitypost Accelerates Customs Clearance for Millions of Monthly Ecommerce Shipments with Descartes’ Air AMS Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.