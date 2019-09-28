Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $781,200; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) Upped by $6.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 456,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86 million, down from 478,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 109,567 shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 18.89 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 117,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).