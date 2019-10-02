Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Its Stake by $964,692; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) as Market Value Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.50 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 29,251 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 26,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 70,297 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 1,433 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,032 shares to 226,868 shares, valued at $45.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (NYSE:OEC) by 28,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,147 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.02 million for 14.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $125.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 182,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Talend S A.