Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Upped Holding by $4.45 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nuveen Asset Management Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) Lifted as Shares Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 165,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 393,663 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.43 million, up from 228,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 123,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.27M, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 130,139 shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Llc Ny holds 0.02% or 2,665 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aperio Grp Limited Co stated it has 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Country Club Trust Company Na accumulated 3,163 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,493 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Tru holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 96,023 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 7,510 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 96,272 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 79,339 shares. Verus Fincl Prtnrs Inc invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 24,913 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 31,505 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Allstate Corp holds 30,849 shares. Cincinnati Insur accumulated 523,600 shares or 1.32% of the stock.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 113,335 shares to 123,691 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 65,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).