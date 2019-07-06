Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Raised Position; As Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M) Stock Declined, Cognios Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 57,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,090 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 363,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 69,989 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 5.79M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY IS WORKING WITH CONSULTING FIRM ALIXPARTNERS LLP ON CUTTING COSTS, REFORMING BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive, says former Macy’s CEO; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares to 157,836 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MNX Global Logistics Uses Descartes for New Mandatory Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Descartes Systems Group Acquires PinPoint For ELD Tech – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Announces Pricing of Public Offering Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Helps Nippon Cargo Airlines Comply with New Mandatory Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.