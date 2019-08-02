Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Value Declined While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.03 Million Its Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Boosted Its Stake by $4.36 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. It closed at $36.3 lastly. It is down 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 4.76 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44 million for 90.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Acquires CORE Transport Technologies Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pinnachem Helps U.S. Chemical Producers Enhance Supply Chain Performance with Trade Intelligence from Descartes Datamyneâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Dow Futures Down Over 300 Points – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merchants Foodservice Streamlines Distribution Operations with Descartes’ Mobile Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile US Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “T-Mobile US, (TMUS) Deal Could Be Held Up By State AGs, PT to $88 at Nomura – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.