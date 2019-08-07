Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Price Declined While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Cut by $4.03 Million Its Holding; As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lifted by $5.76 Million Its Holding

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 17,507 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 419,830 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 60,764 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,143 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 116 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Oklahoma-based Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 1,828 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. American Gp Inc invested in 0.02% or 127,364 shares. Smithfield owns 5,919 shares. Marketfield Asset Limited Liability invested 3.37% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tru Communication Of Vermont accumulated 84 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 48,336 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited reported 7,432 shares. Financial Advantage Inc holds 220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43 million for 85.33 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.