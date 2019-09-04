Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake Has Boosted by American Century Companies Inc; Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake Raised by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 139,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 558,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.30M, up from 418,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 74,081 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 4.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 117,111 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $116.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 62,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,662 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.