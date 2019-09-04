Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shares Declined While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $4.03 Million; As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Share Price Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $527,085

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 1.16M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 74,081 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.91M shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited has 74,583 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 24,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 3,200 shares. Eventide Asset Management Lc owns 110,500 shares. Matthew 25 Management holds 8.29% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.40 million shares. 1.36M are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Moreover, Mesirow Fincl Invest Mngmt has 1.38% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 565,845 shares. Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 675,058 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 459 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins reported 70,919 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 11,467 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 12,930 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).