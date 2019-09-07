Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $4.03 Million; Lennox Intl (LII) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Boosted Its Position

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 130,139 shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.04. About 425,974 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 1.58 million shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 6,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 1,360 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 35,383 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 12,163 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc holds 107 shares. Shell Asset Management Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,668 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 10,000 shares. Brinker Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Us Bank De has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 23,117 shares.