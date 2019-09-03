Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined While Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Raised by $1.14 Million Its Holding

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 10,618 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company's stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 921,003 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Acquires STEPcom Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CALCUSO Handles Back-to-School Peak Ecommerce Order Volumes with Descartes pixi WMS – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes To Acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Selects Microsoft Azure to Deliver Cloud Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $7.40 million for 98.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 258,176 shares to 31,133 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology by 17,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,058 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.