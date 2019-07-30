Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Holding; Van Hulzen Asset Management Increases Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 14,919 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 1,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $304.46. About 709,188 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.41M for 93.23 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.45 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,262 shares to 8,905 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).