Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Share Price Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Stake; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Upped Position by $14.26 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 527,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 82,072 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3846.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 81,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,589 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 2,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $198.59. About 789,344 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7,509 shares to 526,484 shares, valued at $40.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.39M for 93.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,759 shares to 13,729 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,210 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).