Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Market Value Declined While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered by $4.03 Million Its Holding; Scholastic (SCHL) Holding Maintained by Zuckerman Investment Group Llc

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 7,686 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 14,028 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Rev $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Descartes Systems (DSGX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Selects Microsoft Azure to Deliver Cloud Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Acquires STEPcom Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Acquires CORE Transport Technologies Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Scholastic Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SCHL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) At US$32.98? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scholastic -9.7% as it cuts guidance during peak quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scholastic Enters Oversold Territory (SCHL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,718 were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Vanguard Gru stated it has 2.71 million shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 322,206 shares stake. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 2,048 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 26,900 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 51,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 10,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 73,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 43,912 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 45,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Public Sector Pension Board owns 25,470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorp holds 27,536 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 357,909 shares.