Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Market Valuation Declined While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $4.03 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake Has Raised by Weiss Asset Management Lp

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 18,891 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 302,114 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.41 million for 86.60 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Old Bancorporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 26,600 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 289,536 were accumulated by Cls Investments Limited Com. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Da Davidson has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Peapack Gladstone holds 14,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 40,390 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Optimum holds 0.09% or 17,323 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 327,346 shares. M&R Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C also bought $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Wednesday, May 22.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 80,356 shares to 28,444 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 35,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,743 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR).