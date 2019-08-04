Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $311,580; Addison Capital Company Position In C V S Health (CVS) Was Increased

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 8,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.19 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 71,025 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.75 million shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $160.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43 million for 88.93 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity.