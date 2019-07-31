Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.03 Million as Share Price Rose; Wright Investors Service Cut Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $706,860 as Share Price Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 12,784 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 7,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $211.96. About 1.14M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. Shares for $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. 76,411 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. $5.41M worth of stock was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,172 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0% or 10 shares. 697,244 are held by Schroder Invest Gru. Lau Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 1,956 shares. Seabridge Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 19,730 are owned by American Money Limited Com. 194,550 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 5,048 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 1.21M shares. Spectrum Management Gp owns 2,804 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,040 shares. 7,837 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Lc. 8,391 were reported by Mitchell Capital Mngmt. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.1% or 2,196 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill Cap owns 3,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 7,372 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 23.87 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.39M for 92.50 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

