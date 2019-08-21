Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Upped Raytheon Co (RTN) Position By $355,628; Zimmer Partners LP Raised Its Enbridge (ENB) Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 1,954 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 93,610 shares with $17.05M value, up from 91,656 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $51.65B valuation. The stock increased 3.49% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.44. About 2.30M shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 11935.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp acquired 790,576 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 797,200 shares with $28.87M value, up from 6,624 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.19 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,268 shares. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.5% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 21,424 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 161,505 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 5,241 shares or 1.03% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 312,818 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.07% or 89,543 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Avalon Advsr Lc has invested 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bainco International Investors has 0.69% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,479 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 23.37 million shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,821 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Md Sass Invsts Svcs stated it has 9,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.12% above currents $185.44 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $20300 target. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205 target in Friday, March 8 report.

