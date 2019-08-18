Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake By $418,746; Xpresspa Group (XSPA) SI Increased By 137.46%

Xpresspa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) had an increase of 137.46% in short interest. XSPA’s SI was 278,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 137.46% from 117,200 shares previously. With 390,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Xpresspa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s short sellers to cover XSPA’s short positions. The SI to Xpresspa Group Inc’s float is 18.55%. It closed at $1.37 lastly. It is down 78.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.23% the S&P500. Some Historical XSPA News: 08/03/2018 – XpresSpa Divests Certain Key Non-Core Assets; 14/03/2018 – XpresSpa Partners with Upside Business Travel on Inaugural National Business Traveler Day; 08/03/2018 – XPRESSPA GROUP INC – ON MARCH 7 SIGNED A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO SELL GROUP MOBILE INT’L LLC TO ROUTE 1, INC; 07/03/2018 XpresSpa Partners with ClassPass at World Trade Center Location

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 4,146 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 126,008 shares with $12.79M value, up from 121,862 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.25 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 3,409 shares to 164,798 valued at $21.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) stake by 57,880 shares and now owns 7,775 shares. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 19,655 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,131 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 176,860 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 23,149 are owned by Etrade Capital Management Llc. Balyasny Asset Ltd owns 3,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 911,253 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 408 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,224 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.04% or 44,546 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0.09% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 20,743 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 7,420 shares. 1.68M were accumulated by Invesco. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 2,398 shares stake. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 9,394 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. 5,313 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L.. Another trade for 4,186 shares valued at $399,968 was bought by Stice Travis D..

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $155.11’s average target is 59.48% above currents $97.26 stock price. Diamondback had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, March 11. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $148 target. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $151 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.00 million. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018.