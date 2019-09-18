Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Holding as Shares Rose; Westpac Banking Decreased Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stake by $403.21 Million as Share Value Declined

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 10,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 271,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83 billion, down from 281,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 479,354 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS GOING AHEAD WITH PLAN; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 67,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.45 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. It closed at $11.88 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment holds 0.09% or 170,596 shares. 1.08M were reported by Prelude Cap Llc. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co Limited Partnership invested in 500,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 682,245 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 265,917 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Services Gru Incorporated holds 5,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Litespeed Mgmt Ltd Com has 8.62% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Management Lc accumulated 40,540 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 52,010 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 2.24 million shares or 2.55% of the stock.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11,800 shares to 54,750 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 74,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG).

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $91.12M for 20.10 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

