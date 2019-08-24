Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Upped Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Position; Unum Group (UNM) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) stake by 40.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 103,595 shares as Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK)’s stock rose 11.05%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 357,917 shares with $8.92 million value, up from 254,322 last quarter. Old Line Bancshares Inc now has $445.72M valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 52,211 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Unum Group (UNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 179 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 162 sold and decreased positions in Unum Group. The active investment managers in our database now own: 187.49 million shares, down from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Unum Group in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 141 Increased: 124 New Position: 55.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,631 activity. Shares for $17,582 were bought by CORNELSEN JAMES W. Rivest Jeffrey A also bought $23,016 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Wednesday, March 13. 182 shares valued at $4,898 were bought by Shah Suhas R on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 44,433 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 311 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 1,302 shares. 81,435 were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Pnc Service Gru reported 6,508 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 501,440 shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 12,354 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Co has 114,405 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 54,000 were reported by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability has 43,150 shares. 9,992 were accumulated by American Grp. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 5,358 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc stake by 10,380 shares to 47,350 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) stake by 20,850 shares and now owns 96,300 shares. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.