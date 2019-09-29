Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Holding In Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Was Raised; Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Position in Target (TGT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 43,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 139,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 96,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 613,541 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Commercial MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 09/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase “World of Solutions” at ELECRAMA 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 49,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 510,154 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.18 million, up from 460,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Line Corp by 39,946 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 197,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,300 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:PANW).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,371 shares to 299,508 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,512 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VSH shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Int Gp has invested 0.02% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Comerica Retail Bank has 75,810 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 12,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research accumulated 44,088 shares. Mondrian Invest Partners Limited holds 0.13% or 239,383 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Adirondack Research & Management holds 1.03% or 86,611 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 109,585 shares. 11,815 are held by Stifel Fincl.