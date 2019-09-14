Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Its Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Stake by $785,200; Stock Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Roberts Glore & Company Raised Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 48,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 289,489 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 124,686 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $31.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 38.88 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.