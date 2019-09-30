Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Increased Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Holding by $692,800; Stock Declined; Celestica (CLS) Stake Raised by Moab Capital Partners Llc

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 43,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 139,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 96,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 647,879 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incrementa; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 140,957 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 NYSE:VSH – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12% NYSE:VSH – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology Updates Second Quarter 2019 Guidance and Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:VSH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VSH shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walthausen Co Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 844,767 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 6,668 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.02% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has 77,301 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability has 4.56 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 703,808 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 1,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 7,749 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited owns 42,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 27,764 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70,539 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 814 shares stake.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 177,110 shares to 311,038 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,040 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23,332 shares to 55,958 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).