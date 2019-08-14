Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Has Cut by $375,300; Steinberg Global Asset Management Increases Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 96,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 117,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 645,005 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH); 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q NET REV. $716.8M, EST. $694.0M; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 11,774 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, up from 6,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 2.01M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 68,694 shares to 7,069 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 40,243 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 177,750 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 631,073 shares. Shell Asset Management invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Df Dent & Inc accumulated 0.02% or 12,125 shares. Griffin Asset invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, American International Grp has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 0.1% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 50,078 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 672 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,036 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 7,089 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

