Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stake; Shorts at HKT TRUST AND HKT LTD ORDINDARY SHARES (HKTTF) Lowered By 0.09%

HKT TRUST AND HKT LTD ORDINDARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HKTTF) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. HKTTF’s SI was 1.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 1.39 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 6958 days are for HKT TRUST AND HKT LTD ORDINDARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HKTTF)’s short sellers to cover HKTTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) stake by 44.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 43,300 shares as Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 139,600 shares with $2.31M value, up from 96,300 last quarter. Vishay Intertechnology Inc now has $2.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 293,518 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 26%; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Sees 2Q Rev $740M-$780M; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Commercial MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding

HKT Trust and HKT Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.51 billion. The Company’s Telecommunications Services segment offers telecommunications and related services, including local telephony, local data and broadband, and international telecommunications; and other telecommunications businesses, such as outsourcing, consulting, contact centers, and subcontracting services. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. This segment also engages in the customer premises equipment sale and teleservices businesses.

