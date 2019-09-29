Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Holding by $692,800; Shelton Capital Management Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $46.88 Million as Stock Value Declined

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 43,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 139,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 96,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 530,231 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 36C; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Comml MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH); 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lipe And Dalton holds 199 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Corp reported 11,830 shares. David R Rahn Assoc holds 5.75% or 2,661 shares. Advisory Service stated it has 1,377 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.4% or 9,861 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 3.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moab Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,699 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp holds 10,680 shares. Virtu Limited Com reported 1,682 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 1,090 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bb&T reported 39,985 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 2,603 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Blue Chip Prtn Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 467 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Prtn Limited Liability owns 2,895 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 98,606 shares to 110,966 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 80,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VSH shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 64,203 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd invested in 12,600 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 18 shares. 646,602 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corp De. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Schroder Mngmt Group Inc invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Palouse Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 13,532 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com has 99,616 shares. Ftb Inc accumulated 147 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 3,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 77,301 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 20,285 shares. Adirondack Mngmt holds 86,611 shares. Fisher Asset Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).