Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $323,204; Shares Rose; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Increased Its Holding in Centerstate Bks Fla (CSFL) by $2.02 Million as Shares Declined

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (CSFL) by 33.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 87,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 352,963 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 265,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 445,135 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 20,034 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 56,062 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 10,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 0.04% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). California-based Globeflex LP has invested 0.14% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 60,301 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 72,294 shares. Northern Trust has 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 1.09 million were reported by Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Fmr Lc owns 295 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division owns 288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 61,079 shares.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Big Bank Stocks That Are Breaking Down – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and Florida Citrus Sports inks Forbes’ ‘Best-in-State’ bank as partner – Orlando Business Journal” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insider Bets Paying Off At CSFL As New 52-Week High Reached – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterState Bank to acquire National Commerce Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8,100 shares to 42,950 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Trust has invested 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Suntrust Banks reported 534,871 shares. 166,510 were accumulated by Pinnacle Limited. 21,458 were reported by Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.85% or 45,638 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 46,225 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co has invested 2.69% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 63,812 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 842,990 are held by Parnassus Invs Ca. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.79% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.24% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Timber Creek Limited Company stated it has 1,768 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 300,839 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 560,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Takes Minority Investment in Uplift Food Start-Up – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, CL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.