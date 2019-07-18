Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $355,628; Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $348,880

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 91,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $175.47. About 1.81M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 2,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $972.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $17.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1974.41. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation holds 586 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,413 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp reported 0.53% stake. St Germain D J reported 484 shares stake. Granite Point Management Lp has 2,500 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd accumulated 873 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Earnest Llc accumulated 190 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 4,691 shares. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 187,396 shares. Hilltop reported 2,158 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Co has 2.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barnett And reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.28% or 50,000 shares.

