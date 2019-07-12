Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $323,204 as Market Valuation Rose; Rothschild Capital Partners Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $2.18 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37M, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 141,649 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $199.74. About 1.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SAYS LOOKS FORWARD TO TALKIG W/ FB LEADERSHIP ON DATA; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON APRIL 12- BLOOMBERG; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg apologises amid EU grilling

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $823.28 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank holds 0.09% or 11,592 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Services Limited accumulated 201,495 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Principal Grp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pittenger And Anderson reported 1,825 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 552,791 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Com holds 53,786 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has invested 0.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 27,800 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares reported 141,432 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Wallace Capital reported 44,661 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability has invested 3.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 2.44% or 488,148 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rothschild Inv Il reported 9,544 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares to 210,125 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 46,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International Completes Sale of Cheese Business in Middle East and Africa to Arla Foods – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc has 75,495 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 105,908 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 1,655 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ctc Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2,555 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 3.70M shares. Adirondack stated it has 6,639 shares. Wright Service holds 5,971 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clal Ins Enter holds 451,700 shares. Court Place Lc reported 1,324 shares stake. Convergence Inv Prtn Lc holds 4,978 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 27,116 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 69,893 shares. Select Equity Gru LP holds 0% or 93,335 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) one worry is the growing push by regulators and politicians to crack down on Big Tech – Live Trading News” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Opportunity In Facebook Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “High Risk? Cannabis Sector’s Legal Conflict Puts Investors In Haze – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.28 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.