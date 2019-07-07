Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut By $941,850 Its Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holding; Regal Beloit (RBC) Shorts Decreased By 7.49%

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,970 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 24,250 shares with $2.57 million value, down from 33,220 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $7.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 162,408 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) had a decrease of 7.49% in short interest. RBC’s SI was 576,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.49% from 623,300 shares previously. With 267,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s short sellers to cover RBC’s short positions. The SI to Regal Beloit Corporation’s float is 1.35%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 111,607 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $235,389 activity. $235,389 worth of stock was sold by Avampato John on Friday, February 8.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blackberry (BB) Stock Is Under the Gun; RBC Capital Dives In – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC Raises CarMax Price Target, Says Headwinds Will Ease – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jan Bertsch Joins Regal Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada to redeem NVCC subordinated debentures – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Regal Beloit Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 146,411 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Company reported 4,400 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 1,741 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 136,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Oarsman Capital holds 0.85% or 21,941 shares in its portfolio. Zpr Invest reported 12,400 shares stake. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has invested 0.15% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Fisher Asset Ltd has 0.07% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 686,036 shares. D E Shaw And Com reported 8,801 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 520,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited owns 9,480 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A stake by 263,202 shares to 350,377 valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 248,784 shares and now owns 265,134 shares. Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) was raised too.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.80 million for 21.88 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 281 are held by Hanseatic Management Services. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 86,780 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Utah Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 5,461 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.35% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cornerstone Inc invested in 0% or 27 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Twin Tree Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 6,121 shares. 20,380 are held by Creative Planning. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 14,393 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillrom To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.