Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Position as Stock Price Declined; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Fiera Capital Lowered Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 117,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 1.09M shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 18.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH); 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width Accuracy; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incrementa

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 107,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,560 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 407,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 76,956 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Citigroup Inc invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,880 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Fiera Capital holds 299,560 shares. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Limited holds 1.18 million shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0% or 15,550 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 4,545 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 5,796 shares. Robinson Lc invested in 1.84% or 480,908 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 242,083 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Cap Advisers has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 15,000 shares. Smith Moore & holds 80,557 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.11% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 230,386 shares to 6.41 million shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 429,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 159,722 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 189,052 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 199,493 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt holds 27,968 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 122,177 shares. 1,227 were accumulated by Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership. Element Cap Management Lc holds 0.03% or 52,993 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Company owns 206,048 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp has 39,365 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 88,885 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp invested 0.54% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 124,106 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 4,788 shares to 239,415 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. VSH’s profit will be $57.77 million for 9.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.57% negative EPS growth.

