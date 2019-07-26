Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increases Position in Rpm International (RPM); Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Share Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,213 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36M, down from 333,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,125 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 195,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.17. About 410,541 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock or 29,621 shares. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.03 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 189 shares to 10,023 shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 24,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 10,380 shares to 47,350 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,025 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.