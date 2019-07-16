Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake as Shares Rose; Par Capital Management Stake In Alaska Air Group (ALK) Was Upped

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37M, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.09M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 941,303 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares to 236,680 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 103,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 23.99 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings.

