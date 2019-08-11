Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lifted Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stake; Panagora Asset Management Increased Its Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) stake by 10.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 17,589 shares as Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM)’s stock rose 0.05%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 193,183 shares with $4.03 million value, up from 175,594 last quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Tru now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 504,762 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 12,120 shares as Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 270,223 shares with $11.12 million value, up from 258,103 last quarter. Chemical Financial Corp now has $3.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 180.43% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr reported 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Comerica Retail Bank invested in 58,895 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0% or 35,096 shares. Chemical Savings Bank stated it has 5.87% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Amalgamated National Bank owns 10,566 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 486,799 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.06% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 724,745 shares. Argent Cap Ltd holds 0.06% or 41,963 shares in its portfolio. 28,465 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 38,165 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). New York-based Renaissance Llc has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 30,698 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 22,692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 217 are held by Shelton Mgmt.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) and TCF Financial (TFC) Announce Regulatory Approval for Merger of Equals – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205. 6,380 shares were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C, worth $249,611 on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was bought by Provost David T. TORGOW GARY also bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) stake by 5,841 shares to 14,896 valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) stake by 4,245 shares and now owns 215,674 shares. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 425,954 shares to 1.76M valued at $171.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) stake by 10,765 shares and now owns 19,496 shares. Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) was reduced too.