Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 126,008 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, up from 121,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.11 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.22M for 188.54 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares to 75,454 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.09% or 57,186 shares in its portfolio. 2,848 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cannell Peter B And Company invested in 900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa owns 364,184 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 34,000 shares. S&Co accumulated 6,584 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.31% or 2,180 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 2,475 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 32,274 shares. 87,007 are held by Glynn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Bangor State Bank has 7,134 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. On Friday, March 8 Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 5,313 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) by 57,880 shares to 7,775 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,798 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,074 were reported by Scotia Capital. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & stated it has 116,220 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 16,402 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Johnson Grp Inc reported 80 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 20,743 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Llc invested in 0.12% or 21,661 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd invested in 10,450 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company invested in 3 shares. 59,362 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Com. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Washington reported 16,475 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).