Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Its Oshkosh (OSK) Position by $551,950; Paccar (PCAR) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $2.28 Million as Stock Value Declined

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 35,600 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 28,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 570,999 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 32,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,211 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 38,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 2.88 million shares traded or 68.23% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51M for 10.33 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year's $1.55 per share. PCAR's profit will be $571.51M for 10.33 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 137,770 shares to 242,906 shares, valued at $44.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc Cmn (NYSE:SU) by 60,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – GuruFocus.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Oshkosh Fell Almost 16% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh, Modine Manfacturing launched with Buy ratings at Dougherty – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,556 shares to 234,981 shares, valued at $19.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,508 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).