Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) by $551,950 as Share Price Rose; Oracle Investment Management Lowered Its Quidel (QDEL) Stake by $6.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 35,600 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 28,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 651,704 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 204,108 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 22,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 15,218 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 54,943 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,943 shares. 5,746 are held by Alps Advsrs Incorporated. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.01% or 3,013 shares. Axa has 24,449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Century Companies Inc has 25,627 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 9,081 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,951 shares.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33M and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 991,666 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 27.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 86,274 shares to 183,949 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,550 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).