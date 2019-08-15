Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased Centene (CNC) Position; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding By $1.77 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 70,827 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock rose 65.72%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 740,291 shares with $18.89M value, up from 669,464 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $2.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 4.85 million shares traded or 138.27% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 1521.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 248,784 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 265,134 shares with $14.08M value, up from 16,350 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $19.76B valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 4.48 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 46.26% above currents $16.58 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) stake by 97,589 shares to 3.06M valued at $236.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spotify Technology S A stake by 7,250 shares and now owns 17,815 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 51.38% above currents $47.78 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc stake by 10,380 shares to 47,350 valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 3,409 shares and now owns 164,798 shares. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. Another trade for 2,850 shares valued at $151,022 was bought by BLUME JESSICA L..