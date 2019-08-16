Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Shorts Up By 22.65%

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,884 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 157,610 shares with $29.94M value, down from 160,494 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $911.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) had an increase of 22.65% in short interest. NCBS’s SI was 257,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.65% from 209,700 shares previously. With 27,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s short sellers to cover NCBS’s short positions. The SI to Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 18,449 shares traded. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

More notable recent Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NCBS) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Com (NCBS) Reports Acquisition of Choice Bancorp, Inc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $584.24 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 6.36% above currents $201.74 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 4,146 shares to 126,008 valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) stake by 103,595 shares and now owns 357,917 shares. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Reit (NYSE:MAA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.38% or 275,345 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 2.05% or 4.36M shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 1.43 million shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 304,455 shares. Illinois-based Country Natl Bank has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.42M shares. Fruth invested in 11,015 shares or 0.88% of the stock. London Of Virginia owns 2.52 million shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company holds 2,896 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 76,494 shares. Highfields Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 18.28% or 700,000 shares. Boston Research Mngmt Inc invested in 2.22% or 28,100 shares. City Holdings holds 42,271 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 2.22% or 177,718 shares in its portfolio.