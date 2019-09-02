Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $355,628 as Stock Rose; Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased by $7.40 Million Its Stake

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 31,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 84,632 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 116,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 93,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 91,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,884 shares to 157,610 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 5,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,896 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,764 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 64,024 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,549 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,923 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 179,356 shares. Weybosset Rech Management Limited Co holds 0.22% or 2,080 shares. Whalerock Point owns 1,280 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding, Japan-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Liability holds 368 shares. Blair William & Company Il reported 0.22% stake. Bb&T owns 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 96,012 shares. Franklin Street Nc has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,881 shares. North Star Inv Corp reported 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco stated it has 3.32M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Lc reported 258,720 shares. Rampart Ltd Llc accumulated 23,237 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 54,065 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 20,502 shares. Oz Mgmt LP invested in 1.39M shares. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sather Fin Group owns 84,783 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 1.46% or 15,803 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 43,759 shares. Barbara Oil holds 1.51% or 10,800 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 36,324 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.06% or 1,574 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 2.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.63 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 19. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.