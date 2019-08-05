Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding By $545,076; Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wedbush. See Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $10 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,884 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 157,610 shares with $29.94M value, down from 160,494 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch

The stock increased 6.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 2.59M shares traded or 112.45% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 70,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 361,737 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 49,168 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 56,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Co reported 100 shares. 45,056 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Llc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co accumulated 66,991 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 44,909 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,594 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 58,139 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Tyson Charles E, worth $39,592.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $248.99 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $215.41’s average target is 5.58% above currents $204.02 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. UBS has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) stake by 103,595 shares to 357,917 valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Short (VCSH) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 14,155 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 1.45% or 37,984 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont has 170,941 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Iron Lc accumulated 22,142 shares. Personal Capital Advisors has 397,463 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr reported 183,362 shares stake. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 24,149 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. 45,906 were reported by Atlantic Union National Bank Corp. Palouse Capital Inc reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 9,833 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,625 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 114,974 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 2.13 million shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt holds 72,729 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Com invested in 136,660 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.91M shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio.

