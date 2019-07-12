Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holding; Last Week Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) latest ratings:

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,970 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 24,250 shares with $2.57 million value, down from 33,220 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $7.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 235,790 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 2,998 shares to 10,618 valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 8,100 shares and now owns 42,950 shares. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Reit (NYSE:MAA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20.

Arizona State Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 894,518 shares.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79 million for 21.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. $3.66 million worth of stock was sold by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15. 5,075 shares were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR, worth $544,142 on Thursday, March 21.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.