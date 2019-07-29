Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Waste Management (WM) Stake; Joho Capital Trimmed Cognex (CGNX) Stake By $43.20 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,245 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 215,674 shares with $22.41 million value, down from 219,919 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $50.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.85 million shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Joho Capital Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 31.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 1.91 million shares with $97.23M value, down from 2.78M last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 2.36M shares traded or 77.06% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Vanguard Short (VCSH) stake by 5,100 shares to 14,155 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 44,312 shares and now owns 253,651 shares. Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd reported 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 3,946 are owned by Bangor Financial Bank. 199,681 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Advsr. 8,900 are owned by Colony Grp Inc Ltd. Community Fincl Ser Group Limited Liability Company has 4,247 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc accumulated 67,937 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gam Ag has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,999 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 15,309 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Ser Llc accumulated 12,793 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,927 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 6,675 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 1.87% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.55% or 28,700 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.99 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Manchester Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 2,130 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 52,371 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital, Delaware-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 0.1% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 665,801 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Co invested in 232,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 19,484 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Natixis invested in 0% or 4,832 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc accumulated 3,200 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 4,266 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,082 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 1.22M shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CGNX in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.

