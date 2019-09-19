Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Cbs Cl B (CBS); Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 33,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 3.40 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 298,578 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90M, up from 229,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 3.22M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 17/05/2018 – CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ISSUE STATEMENT REGARDING DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY ORDER; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company; 07/03/2018 – CBS News: Carl Icahn denies getting head’s up on Trump tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow morning on Redstone-Moonves feud; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones, Suing Controlling Shareholder for Breaching Fiduciary Duty; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IT’S `OUTRAGED’ BY CBS’S ACTION; 16/03/2018 – Steven Portnoy: In addition to McMaster, sources tell CBS News Chief of Staff John Kelly could depart as soon as today. The

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,756 shares to 112,971 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,759 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Cap Bank & Trust Tx holds 4,337 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8 shares. Ingalls And Snyder owns 7,020 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 938 shares. Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Td Asset has 228,823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. City Hldg Com holds 81 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50,030 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Pacific Investment owns 4,910 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 11,424 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 50,315 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Capital Interest Ca, California-based fund reported 28,236 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 6,674 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 158,609 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 56,513 shares. Duncker Streett And Co, Missouri-based fund reported 60,051 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bollard Gp Limited Co stated it has 18,539 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,757 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs reported 179,887 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 634,658 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp has 207,187 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.06% or 872,806 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hills Financial Bank & Tru stated it has 0.64% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hennessy reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 1.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 217,297 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

