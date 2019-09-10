Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Decreased by $323,204 as Market Valuation Rose; Hillenbrand (HI) Position Has Increased by Clarkston Capital Partners Llc

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37M, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 3.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 31,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.86 million, up from 976,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 634,946 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7,660 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $68.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,507 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 19,101 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,376 shares in its portfolio. S&Co Incorporated reported 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.70M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 8,092 shares. 192,951 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). The Maine-based Schroder Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Globeflex Capital LP holds 20,186 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 305,909 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 760 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 7,713 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,139 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.86 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares to 210,125 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.