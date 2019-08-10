Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Upped Citigroup (C) Holding By $733,336; Flanigans Enterprises Has 1.33 Sentiment

Flanigans Enterprises Inc (BDL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 4 funds started new or increased holdings, while 3 reduced and sold holdings in Flanigans Enterprises Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 272,551 shares, up from 270,695 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Flanigans Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 11,828 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 345,269 shares with $21.48 million value, up from 333,441 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $152.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8

FlaniganÂ’s Enterprises, Inc. operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company has market cap of $41.15 million. The firm operates package liquor stores under the Big DaddyÂ’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the FlaniganÂ’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. It has a 12.02 P/E ratio. As of October 01, 2016, it operated 25 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; owned 1 adult entertainment club; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores.

It closed at $22.14 lastly. It is down 2.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BDL News: 15/05/2018 – Flanigan's Reports Earnings; 15/05/2018 – FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES INC – QTRLY SHR $ 0.75; 15/05/2018 – Flanigan's Enterprises 2Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Flanigan's Enterprises 2Q Rev $29.5M; 15/05/2018 – FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $29.5 MLN VS $27.4 MLN

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. for 953 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 1,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 351 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,988 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 8,970 shares to 24,250 valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) stake by 57,880 shares and now owns 7,775 shares. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, February 22 to “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

