Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position in Washington Reit (WRE) by $1.62 Million as Market Value Declined; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $333,591; Stock Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 7,775 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 65,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Washington Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 182,796 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 18.63 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 103,328 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot Communications Ma reported 0.09% stake. Vanguard invested in 0.68% or 556.65M shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 46,694 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 1.67M shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 15,436 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 239,738 shares. Moreover, East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,168 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 30.21M shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt accumulated 127,749 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com invested in 1,615 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citizens Northern Corporation stated it has 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 287,132 shares. D Scott Neal holds 0.59% or 36,164 shares. 82,244 are owned by Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares to 18,128 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,970 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY).

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63 million for 15.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 44,312 shares to 253,651 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 2,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.