Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position; Endo International plc (ENDP) Had 0 Bulls

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,883 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 132,512 shares with $17.38M value, down from 135,395 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

Among 5 analysts covering Endo Int`l (NASDAQ:ENDP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Endo Int`l has $900 highest and $300 lowest target. $5.80’s average target is 81.82% above currents $3.19 stock price. Endo Int`l had 8 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 17. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 11. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $3.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $6.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $722.19 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold Endo International plc shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Cap L P invested in 123,059 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 28.35M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 11,037 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 63,492 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,888 shares or 0% of the stock. 200,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 150,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 105,413 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 134,783 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.60M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). The Georgia-based Marco Invest Limited has invested 0.03% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Edgestream Prtn L P reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.04% or 703,041 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.44% above currents $135.6 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $11700 target in Friday, September 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 24. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.87% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miller Invest Management Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,631 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 2.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Karpus Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,600 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 87,578 shares. Duff And Phelps has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,430 shares. Notis holds 22,354 shares. 261,767 are held by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 82,296 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% or 28,803 shares. West Oak Cap Llc accumulated 15,155 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 3,626 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 30,329 shares. Estabrook Management, a New York-based fund reported 28,538 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 518,723 shares in its portfolio.