Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Increased By $871,427 Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; Avangrid (AGR) Shorts Up By 0.89%

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 7.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 18,541 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 272,192 shares with $12.94 million value, up from 253,651 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $19.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.94 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) had an increase of 0.89% in short interest. AGR’s SI was 1.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.89% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 427,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)’s short sellers to cover AGR’s short positions. The SI to Avangrid Inc’s float is 2.44%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 493,323 shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 28/03/2018 – AVANGRID Subsidiary Central Maine Power Chosen in Bid to Deliver Clean Energy to New England Grid; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID REAFFIRMS 2017 RESULTS ISSUED ON FEB. 20; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.22-Adj EPS $2.50; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS CO WILL LAUNCH SEARCH FOR NICHOLAS’ SUCCESSOR – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Avangrid Inc. Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer Richard Nicholas to Retire July 7; 23/05/2018 – AVANGRID PROJECT IS SOLE WINNER IN MASSACHUSETTS OFFSHORE WIND; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FY 2017, BEYOND EXTENDED DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID: DELAYED FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID Affirms 2018 Earnings Outlook

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.70 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Among 2 analysts covering Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avangrid has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is -2.58% below currents $50.81 stock price. Avangrid had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -14.54% below currents $64.6 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 24. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6400 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Benchmark. Benchmark downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $4000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bancorporation Of The West accumulated 23,596 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 29,683 shares. Landscape Management Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 13,600 were accumulated by Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Ltd Llc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 244,115 shares. Burney reported 5,422 shares stake. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.05% or 659,955 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Jnba Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 11,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 23,814 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 473,815 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 67,714 shares to 2.24 million valued at $26.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 177,110 shares and now owns 311,038 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

